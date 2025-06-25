Karisma Kapoor rejected THESE 7 films that later became blockbusters
Karisma Kapoor turns 51! Born in Mumbai in 1974, she delivered many blockbusters—but did you know she also rejected some iconic films? Here's a look at those missed superhits.
Karisma Kapoor, from the famous Kapoor family, turned 51. She's less seen in films now, but there was a time she ruled the silver screen. She rejected some hits, which we'll discuss.
1. Karisma was the first choice for Shahrukh Khan's Asoka, but she declined. Kareena Kapoor eventually starred, and the film did okay.
2. Karisma was offered Mamta Kulkarni's role in Karan Arjun, but she found it weak and refused. The film became a superhit.
3. Karisma was offered Rani Mukerji's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but she refused, not wanting a second lead.
4. The superhit Judaai, starring Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, and Urmila Matondkar, initially had Karisma in mind for Urmila's role. Date issues led to her refusal.
5. Karisma was approached for Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna's superhit debut Barsaat, but she declined to work with a newcomer.
6. Karisma was initially cast as Tabu's character in the superhit Hera Pheri, but she quit after filming one scene. Now, Hera Pheri 3 is coming.
7. Karisma was considered for Juhi Chawla's role in the blockbuster Ishq, but she declined for unknown reasons.