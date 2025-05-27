Good Newwz to Sooryavanshi: 7 Akshay Kumar blockbusters you must watch
Akshay Kumar's All-Time Blockbusters: With Housefull 5 on the horizon, releasing June 6th, let's dive into Akshay's biggest box office hits.
| Published : May 27 2025, 10:40 AM
1 Min read
Akshay Kumar's in the spotlight for his upcoming Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, it's a multi-starrer comedy thriller. Let's look at Akshay's all-time blockbusters.
1. 2.0 (2018), made on a 540 crore budget, raked in 675 crore at the box office.
2. Good Newwz (2019), made on a 105 crore budget, earned 317 crore.
3. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), made on a 70 crore budget, earned 314 crore.
4. Sooryavanshi (2021), made on a 160 crore budget, earned 294 crore.
5. Housefull 4 (2019), made on a 160 crore budget, earned 292 crore.
6. Mission Mangal (2019), made on a 95 crore budget, earned 290 crore.
