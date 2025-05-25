'Housefull 5' drops its new song 'Qayamat,' set on a luxury cruise, with a star-studded cast and trailer arriving May 27.

The makers of the upcoming film 'Housefull 5' have released a new song, 'Qayamat.' 'Qayamat' is sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Shruti Dhasmana. SOM penned the lyrics, and Adil Shaikh created stunning choreography.

Set against the gorgeous backdrop of a luxury cruise, 'Qayamat' reflects the flair, elegance, and carefree vibes of the cast having fun on the deck while dressed in all white.

Check out the song.

The teaser for Housefull 5 was released last month, giving fans a sneak peek of the fun to come. The story is set on a luxurious cruise ship and promises the same over-the-top comedy the franchise is known for. The teaser also hints at a mysterious twist involving a masked figure, adding a new element to the story.

Music is presented by T-Series. 'Housefull 5' is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir. The 'Housefull 5' trailer is going to be released on May 27.

Story, Screenplay and Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Housefull 5' is set to release in theatres worldwide on June 6, 2025.

This also marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian cinema to have five instalments. The first part of Housefull was released in 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel, Housefull 2, which was released in 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Riteish, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and Asin. Both parts were helmed by director Sajid Khan.