Good News: Doja Cat Confirmed for Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Song? Read Deeds
The creators verified on YouTube that Doja Cat's AAAHH MEN! is the official soundtrack for the teaser. Aditya Dhar directs the film, which stars Ranveer Singh. It will be released on March 19.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser soundtrack X Doja Cat confirmed?
The newly released trailer for the highly anticipated sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sparked much conversation owing to its background soundtrack. Viewers noticed that the trailer, starring Ranveer Singh, features an English song that sounds similar to the Grammy-winning American artist Doja Cat.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser soundtrack X Doja Cat confirmed?
The film's makers have officially confirmed its inclusion, marking a big international music cooperation for the franchise.
Official YouTube description. The official description for the teaser on YouTube includes information on the music rights and credits. It reads, "AAAHH MEN! by Doja Cat Copyright in the Literary and Musical Works - Universal Music Publishing Private Limited on behalf of Universal Music Corp. / Isimo Compositions / USI B Music Publishing." Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini co-wrote the song, which is released by Turnkey Music & Publishing Pvt. Ltd. on behalf of Kobalt Music. “Music and synchronisation licensing: Girish 'Bobby' Talwar.”
Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser soundtrack X Doja Cat confirmed?
Reaction to Dhurandhar 2 teaser. The trailer is a dramatic montage of action scenes, largely from Dhurandhar (part 1). Ranveer Singh portrays Hamza, with flashbacks to his younger persona, Jaskirat Singh Rangi. This format has elicited conflicting reviews from fans, with some disappointed by the repeat of film and others focusing on the music.
Music choices throughout the franchise so far Previously, the promo for the first film included Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas' Indian hit Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi), a contemporary adaptation of a 1995 Punjabi favourite.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser soundtrack X Doja Cat confirmed?
In 2025, Bahraini artist Flipperachi's tune FA9LA gained popularity, particularly during a Balochistan-themed dance routine performed by Akshaye Khanna's character.
In a recent exclusive interview, the singer revealed that the song might also appear in Dhurandhar 2. "I was trying to keep it a surprise, but I suppose there is something. "I wouldn't want to tell you everything about it, but there might be something," he told India Today, smiling broadly.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser soundtrack X Doja Cat confirmed?
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a spy thriller about an Indian undercover agent who infiltrates Lyari's underworld to bring down terrorist networks. The original film was released on December 5 and was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over 1,300 crore worldwide.
The narrative was inspired by real-world occurrences, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and the 2008 Mumbai bombings.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge teaser soundtrack X Doja Cat confirmed?
The sequel's returning cast includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The latest instalment is slated for release on March 19, 2026.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.