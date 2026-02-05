Reaction to Dhurandhar 2 teaser. The trailer is a dramatic montage of action scenes, largely from Dhurandhar (part 1). Ranveer Singh portrays Hamza, with flashbacks to his younger persona, Jaskirat Singh Rangi. This format has elicited conflicting reviews from fans, with some disappointed by the repeat of film and others focusing on the music.

Music choices throughout the franchise so far Previously, the promo for the first film included Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas' Indian hit Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi), a contemporary adaptation of a 1995 Punjabi favourite.