Inside Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna's Rs 60Cr Malabar Hill Sea-Facing House
From a serene sea-facing apartment in Juhu to a prestigious address in Malabar Hill, Akshaye Khanna’s homes mirror the calm, private persona he carries in his personal life.
Akshaye Khanna Rs 60Cr Malabar Hill House
Akshaye Khanna, a star of the movie Dhurandhar, is a great example of subtle refinement and quiet luxury in Bollywood, both on and off the screen. The experienced actor, who is noted for his ability to play a wide range of characters and his strong screen presence, has a real estate portfolio that shows off his good taste.
Juhu: The Urban Sanctuary by the Sea
Akshaye Khanna lives in a fancy flat in Juhu, one of Mumbai's most exclusive areas. This house, which looks out over the Arabian Sea, is thought to be worth between ₹25 crore and ₹35 crore, making it a very valuable property in the Western Suburbs.
The Juhu property has big windows that go from floor to ceiling and an open floor plan. It strikes a mix between modern comfort and peaceful seaside sensations, just like Akshaye does with his characters on screen.
People who liked his work in Dhurandhar will find this quiet, intimate place to be a good fit for an actor who doesn't seek attention but allows his work speak for itself.
Malabar Hill: A mix of old-world style and modern luxury
Akshaye has a classic home on Malabar Hill that is worth between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore. It is not far from here. Bollywood stars and business tycoons alike love this area for its historic charm and high-end real estate.
The Malabar Hill property is the luxurious opposite of his Juhu residence. It has views of the sea from all sides and has housed famous people in the past. Here, simple elegance is the most important thing, just like Akshaye's attitude to life and the parts he chooses to play in films.
Tardeo and Beyond: Different Types of Investments
Akshaye has also bought a high-end apartment in Tardeo, which adds to his plan for buying urban real estate. This is in addition to his coastal and heritage residences. By 2026, his properties are expected to be worth more than ₹100 crore, which shows that he made good investments and planned for his wealth over the long term.
A House That Shows Who He Is
Akshaye's residences are different from those of many Bollywood stars who show off their wealth. They have neutral colours, simple furniture, and a peaceful ambiance. The inside is made of light, natural materials and furniture that has a purpose, which is a reflection of his serene, deliberate, and ageless nature.
This shows up in both his home and on film. Dhurandhar's multifaceted villain and the subtle performances in Section 375 and Gandhi, My Father show that Khanna's work is more about depth than flash.
Last Thought: Home, Movies, and Legacy
Akshaye's properties also have a family heritage. His Juhu home has a lot of sentimental importance because it belonged to his father, the famous Vinod Khanna.
Akshaye Khanna's properties, from the beaches of Juhu to the heights of Malabar Hill, are as much about legacy and investment as they are about comfort and luxury. This is similar to the cinematic legacy he is building with parts that fascinate and challenge viewers across the world.
