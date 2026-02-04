- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh's Film Goes Wild On Netflix Despite Ban, Sets New Records
Dhurandhar in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh's Film Goes Wild On Netflix Despite Ban, Sets New Records
The Dhurandhar movie's momentum hasn't slowed down yet. Even where it's banned, the movie is making waves and going wild. It's also setting new records in Pakistan.
The movie is making a splash on Netflix..
Ranveer Singh's spy thriller 'Dhurandhar' is now setting records on OTT. Though banned in Pakistani theaters, it's now trending at #1 on Netflix Pakistan, sparking huge interest.
Positive reaction from Pakistani audience
Pakistani users on social media are praising the film for its research and non-stereotypical characters. Some even call it a powerful Bollywood movie, boosting its Netflix views.
Dhurandhar's miracle at the box office
The film did great at the global box office, earning ₹1350 crore without a release in the Middle East or Pakistan. Its Netflix success in Pakistan shows huge local interest.
Why is there so much talk about Dhurandhar?
Dhurandhar is a spy thriller with Ranveer Singh as an agent. Its blend of real events and fiction, exploring complex politics instead of a single villain, has hooked viewers.
Increased expectations for Dhurandhar sequel
Director Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' makers have announced a sequel, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge.' The film's digital buzz is raising expectations for the next installment.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.