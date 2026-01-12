Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco brought serious romance to the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes. The couple stepped out together on January 11, dressed in coordinating looks with a touch of Old Hollywood glamour.

Gomez, 33, wore a custom Chanel creation that immediately stole attention. Her black velvet bustier gown was decorated with delicate white floral embellishments crafted from feathers, silk chiffon, and silk organza. She completed the ensemble with Chanel heels and high jewelry from the fashion house. The masterpiece dress reportedly took over 300 hours to create and included nearly 200 hand-embroidered details. Her short, softly waved hairstyle and a deep burgundy lip added a dramatic finishing touch.

Blanco, 37, complemented her look in a classic black suit, keeping his outfit understated while letting bold accessories stand out. A sparkling silver necklace and embellished loafers gave his ensemble a stylish edge.

Gomez is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in Only Murders in the Building. This marks her fourth Golden Globe nomination for the series, along with a previous nomination for her performance in the 2024 film Emilia Pérez.