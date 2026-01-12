- Home
Golden Globes 2026: Lights, cameras, glamour! The 2026 Golden Globes brought Hollywood’s finest to the red carpet, where stunning outfits, confident style, and celebrity sparkle made the night as unforgettable as the awards themselves
Golden Globes 2026 Red Carpet
The 2026 Golden Globes red carpet dazzled with star power, high fashion, and unforgettable style moments. From classic elegance to bold statements, Hollywood’s biggest names turned the night into a glamorous spectacle.
Amal Amaluddin Clooney, George Clooney
Amal Clooney turned heads with her return to the spotlight, stepping out in a striking red ruched gown that perfectly reflected the bold, glamorous style she’s mastered over the years. Attending the ceremony to support her husband George, who earned a nomination for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy for Jay Kelly, Amal elevated her look with diamond drop earrings, a coordinating diamond bracelet, and a sleek box clutch in the same eye-catching red tone.
Her husband who is nominated for Best Male Actor category looked classic in a black tux.
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
We’re not supposed to play favorites when it comes to celebrity couples — but if we were, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody would easily rank near the top. Fresh from their recent date night at the Critics Choice Awards, the pair arrived at the 2026 Golden Globes looking effortlessly radiant.
Meester stunned in a strapless baby-pink Miu Miu gown, intricately embroidered with delicate clear details and finished with a yellow satin sash at the neckline. She paired the romantic dress with crystal platform heels reminiscent of a modern Cinderella moment, along with a silver leather bag from the same fashion house. Subtle diamond jewelry and a graceful updo completed her elegant look.
Brody matched her charm with a relaxed yet polished outfit, wearing a plaid grey blazer, crisp white shirt, high-waisted black trousers, and a classic black bow tie. Adding a touch of playful cool, he topped it off with semi-tinted sunglasses.
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco brought serious romance to the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes. The couple stepped out together on January 11, dressed in coordinating looks with a touch of Old Hollywood glamour.
Gomez, 33, wore a custom Chanel creation that immediately stole attention. Her black velvet bustier gown was decorated with delicate white floral embellishments crafted from feathers, silk chiffon, and silk organza. She completed the ensemble with Chanel heels and high jewelry from the fashion house. The masterpiece dress reportedly took over 300 hours to create and included nearly 200 hand-embroidered details. Her short, softly waved hairstyle and a deep burgundy lip added a dramatic finishing touch.
Blanco, 37, complemented her look in a classic black suit, keeping his outfit understated while letting bold accessories stand out. A sparkling silver necklace and embellished loafers gave his ensemble a stylish edge.
Gomez is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role in Only Murders in the Building. This marks her fourth Golden Globe nomination for the series, along with a previous nomination for her performance in the 2024 film Emilia Pérez.
Ariana Grande
After years of sporting her signature icy-blonde look, Ariana Grande has returned to a more natural, darker hair shade. At the 83rd Golden Globes, the Wicked star wore her hair in a sleek, high ponytail — a familiar style that has been part of her identity since the early days of her career. Styled by her trusted hairstylist Alyx Liu, the ponytail was slicked back with a side part, leaving one soft strand to frame her face, creating a polished yet nostalgic look.
Grande is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, marking her second Golden Globe nomination for portraying the beloved good witch of Oz. It’s a competitive category, but her performance has earned widespread praise, and many believe she could take home the award. Until the winners are announced, one thing is clear — she’s already left a lasting impression.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a curve-skimming sheer gown decorated with bronze designs that flowed into a dramatic mermaid-style train. The vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer piece was unmistakably JLo — daring, body-conscious, and packed with attitude. Rather than aiming for reinvention, the look embraced her signature red-carpet identity, making a statement through confidence and presence alone.
The transparency was bold, the styling fearless, and her star power undeniable. This was the Jennifer Lopez who has ruled red carpets for years, returning with even more self-assurance and no second thoughts.
Does it work? For JLo, absolutely. At the Golden Globes, and especially as a presenter rather than a nominee, the choice felt perfectly on brand.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus made a dazzling return to the Golden Globes. Walking the red carpet in a black sequin Saint Laurent gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello, she arrived to celebrate her nomination for Best Original Song for Avatar: Fire and Ash. Her long-sleeved dress featured dramatic pleated fan-like layers rising from the neckline, beautifully framing her face with a touch of classic glamour. Completing the look, a diamond necklace with a striking emerald centerpiece rested against her skin, adding an elegant sparkle.
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence turned heads at the event as she celebrated her Die My Love nomination. She stunned in a semi-sheer Givenchy gown designed by Sarah Burton, adorned with sequins and delicate floral embroidery, layered with an embroidered bomber jacket. The sheer floor-length dress, paired with a matching clutch, gave her an effortlessly refined and modern look.
The night is set to be special for the 35-year-old actress, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role opposite Robert Pattinson in Die My Love. She faces strong competition from Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value), Julia Roberts (After the Hunt), Tessa Thompson (Hedda), and Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby).
The role holds personal significance for Jennifer, as she connected deeply with her character’s experience of new motherhood. Having welcomed her son Cy, now three, and a second child in 2025 with husband Cooke Maroney, the story resonated closely with her own life.
