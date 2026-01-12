While posing for the cameras, a tender moment between the couple became the highlight of the night. Nick Jonas stepped forward to gently fix Priyanka’s hair as she smiled at him, creating a candid and affectionate scene that photographers quickly captured. Videos of this gesture spread rapidly across social media, with fans praising their chemistry and expressing admiration for their bond. Comments poured in calling the moment adorable and heartwarming, adding to the couple’s reputation as a beloved celebrity pair.