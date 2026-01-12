Golden Globes 2026: Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Viral PDA Moment (PHOTOS)
Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra turned heads as she walked red carpet with Nick Jonas. From a graceful arrival to a viral PDA moment, the couple once again became the centre of attention in Hollywood’s biggest award season opener
Priyanka Chopra’s Graceful Arrival at the Golden Globes
Priyanka Chopra made a striking entrance at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, attending the event as one of the evening’s presenters. Dressed in an elegant off-shoulder blue gown, she greeted fans and photographers with her signature namaste and a warm smile. By her side was husband Nick Jonas, who looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo. The couple walked the red carpet together, instantly drawing attention from the global media present at the venue.
Nick Jonas’ Sweet Gesture Creates a Viral Moment
While posing for the cameras, a tender moment between the couple became the highlight of the night. Nick Jonas stepped forward to gently fix Priyanka’s hair as she smiled at him, creating a candid and affectionate scene that photographers quickly captured. Videos of this gesture spread rapidly across social media, with fans praising their chemistry and expressing admiration for their bond. Comments poured in calling the moment adorable and heartwarming, adding to the couple’s reputation as a beloved celebrity pair.
What Made the 2026 Golden Globes Special
The 2026 Golden Globe Awards marked another major start to Hollywood’s award season, celebrating excellence in film and television. The event continued its tradition of awarding separate categories for dramas and comedies or musicals, ensuring a wide range of nominees and star appearances. This year’s ceremony also reflected changes in voting structure, with an expanded panel of international critics selecting the winners. Big-screen favourites and top television series competed for honours, making the night one of the most anticipated events in the entertainment calendar.
