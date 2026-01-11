The Golden Globes 2026 will be place in Los Angeles on January 11. Here's when Indian fans can watch the live telecast, as well as the streaming platform and other important event information.

Already, this year's event has increased the enthusiasm. But how about viewers in India? When and where can people witness the event? Let's dive inside to learn more.

Golden Globes 2026 India Telecast Date and Time

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The CBS Television Network will broadcast this star-studded event from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm (ET) or 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm (PT). It will also be livestreamed on Paramount+ in the United States.

The Indian public will be able to watch the awards event live on Jio Hotstar from 6:30 a.m. on Monday, January 12.

Golden Globes 2026: Venue, Host, and Highlights

Nikki Glaser, an American stand-up comedian and actress, will host the event for the second consecutive year. On December 8, 2025, actors Skye P. Marshall and Marlon Wayans unveiled the nominees. The Globes will also recognise podcasts for the first time in the Best Podcast category.

Golden Globes 2026 nominations: Films and series are topping the competition.

The Leonardo DiCaprio-led film 'One Battle After Another' got a record nine nominations, making it the sixth film in Golden Globes history to receive five nominations and at least one actor award in all four categories, regardless of genre. With eight nominations, 'Sentimental Value', starring Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgard, Elle Fanning, and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, is second only to 'One Battle After Another', followed by 'Sinners' with seven.

At the same time, 'The White Lotus' led the television nominations with six, followed by 'Adolescence'.