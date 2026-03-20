Topping the list was actor Pedro Pascal, who also served as a presenter for the evening, with an EMV of USD 3.3 million. He was followed by Kylie Jenner, who attended the ceremony in support of Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, earning USD 3.1 million. Anne Hathaway secured the third spot with USD 2.7 million, further highlighting the strong digital traction of the evening’s presenters.

The 2026 Academy Awards sparked global conversations across the industry—on screen and across digital platforms.



But beyond the official winners, we took a different lens. We analysed the night through EMV to understand who truly resonated online—because impact today goes… pic.twitter.com/9H20ExlznP — Lefty.io (@lefty_io) March 18, 2026