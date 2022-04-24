Gigi Hadid or Kendall Jenner, who is the highest-paid Victoria's Secret supermodel? Know their net worth

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Let's compare the net worths of Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner to determine who has amassed the greatest fortune.

    Models and reality stars Kendal Jenner, and Gigi Hadid are both well-known in the fashion world. They are both famous models who have worked for Victoria's Secret and various other fashion houses, and brands.

    Gigi Hadid’s net worth – $29 million
    Gigi started modelling when she was just two years old. Yolanda Hadid, a Dutch model and star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is her mother, and Mohamed Hadid is a real estate entrepreneur. Hadid and her mother both starred on the Bravo reality programme.

    Hadid began her modelling career when she was just a child, appearing for Baby Guess. In 2011, she returned to modelling, signing with IMG Models in 2013. In 2014, she walked in New York Fashion Week for the first time, and in the same year, she starred in a Tom Ford campaign.
     

    Since 2015, Hadid has been in an on-again, off-again romance with Zayn Malik, a One Direction member. In 2020, she gave birth to their first child, a daughter called Khai. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gigi Hadid is worth $29 million. 

    Kendall Jenner’s net worth – $45 million
    Kendall Jenner is a model and reality celebrity who rose to fame after participating on the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside her family in 2007. She is the daughter of Kris Jenner, a reality celebrity and business magnate, and Caitlyn Jenner, an Olympic athlete (Bruce Jenner). 

    At the age of 14, the KUWTK star signed with Wilhelmina Models. Her modelling career began with a Forever 21 campaign. Jenner has walked in several fashion shows and been on the covers of various publications by 2012, including American Cheerleader and Teen Prom.

    After signing with The Society Management, Jenner began securing ads for high-end fashion companies such as Marc Jacobs, Chanel, and Balmain. Also Read: Pictures: Malaika Arora's sexy Gucci silk shorts' price is more than Apple iPhone 13 

    Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

    She is one of the most famous celebrities on Instagram, which helps her earn more money. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jenner is estimated to be worth $45 million. Also Read: Is Urfi Javed India's Lady Gaga or Megan Fox? Check out her hot pictures

