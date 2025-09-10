Garam Masala to Housefull: Akshay Kumar’s 8 Funniest Films You Must Watch
Akshay Kumar is in the news for his upcoming comedy film, Jolly LLB 3. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is set to release on September 19th. The trailer is rumored to drop on September 10th. Let's take a look at some of his best comedy movies.
Movie: Hera Pheri
Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri (2000) is a comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Om Puri, and Gulshan Grover. It's a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film, Ramji Rao Speaking. Made on a budget of 7.5 crores, it earned 21.4 crores.
Movie: Awara Paagal Deewana
Awara Paagal Deewana is an action-comedy film directed by Vikram Bhatt, starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, and others. Made on a budget of 13 crores, it earned 27.5 crores.
Movie: Garam Masala
Directed by Priyadarshan, Garam Masala (2005) stars Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Paresh Rawal. A remake of the 1985 Malayalam film Boeing Boeing, this comedy flick, made on a budget of 17 crores, earned 54.65 crores.
Movie: Phir Hera Pheri
Phir Hera Pheri (2006), directed by Neeraj Vora, was a box office hit. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, this movie, made on a budget of 18 crores, earned 69.12 crores.
Movie: Bhagam Bhag
Bhagam Bhag (2006), directed by Priyadarshan, stars Akshay Kumar and Govinda. Made on a budget of 32 crores, it earned 67.82 crores.
Movie: Welcome
Welcome (2007), directed by Anees Bazmee, is a comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Nana Patekar. Made on a budget of 32 crores, it earned a whopping 117.91 crores.
Movie: Singh Is Kinng
Singh Is Kinng (2008), directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Made on a budget of 30 crores, it earned 136 crores at the box office.
Movie: Housefull
The Housefull franchise, starring Akshay Kumar, has released 5 films so far, all of which were box office hits. Housefull 5 (2025) had a budget of 240 crores and earned 310 crores.