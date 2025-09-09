Image Credit : instagram

Akshay Kumar prefers exercising close to nature rather than spending hours in the gym. He likes to wake up at 4 am and jog on the beach. The actor says he stays fit even in old age through swimming, martial arts, yoga, etc. His workout plan changes seasonally. He enjoys swimming and water sports for exercise in the summer. In winter, he does simple exercises like cardio, strength training, push-ups, pull-ups, squats, etc. in the gym for 45 minutes to 1 hour.