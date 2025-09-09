Akshay Kumar Fitness: Actor's diet, workout tips to stay fit at 58
Discover Akshay Kumar's fitness secrets at 58. Learn how he stays fit with nature-based workouts, a healthy diet, and Mudgal Vyayam
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Akshay Kumar's Fitness Regime
Akshay Kumar is the first name that comes to mind when talking about fitness freak actors in Bollywood. Even at 58, he's as fit as a 30-year-old. The biggest reason behind this is his healthy lifestyle.
Akshay Kumar Birthday
Khiladi No. 1 never includes anything harmful in his lifestyle. On Akshay Kumar's birthday, learn about simple exercises and diet tips that can help you stay fit even in old age.
Early Riser
Akshay Kumar prefers exercising close to nature rather than spending hours in the gym. He likes to wake up at 4 am and jog on the beach. The actor says he stays fit even in old age through swimming, martial arts, yoga, etc. His workout plan changes seasonally. He enjoys swimming and water sports for exercise in the summer. In winter, he does simple exercises like cardio, strength training, push-ups, pull-ups, squats, etc. in the gym for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Healthy Indian Foods
In today's time, when people are using protein powder to build muscle, Akshay Kumar stays away from these things. According to him, you can get strong by eating natural foods. His breakfast includes paratha. He uses lentils, seeds, and fresh vegetables for protein. Akshay Kumar doesn't eat after 6:30 pm.
Exercise Routine
Akshay Kumar likes to do Mudgal Vyayam, which increases flexibility, balance, and endurance in the body. It also keeps the heart healthy. It is a natural exercise that wrestlers do. It can also be done at home. Akshay Kumar said that his father used to do this exercise, after seeing which he also started it.