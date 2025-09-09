Akshay Kumar movies in double role: Check box office performance
Akshay Kumar, at 58 with a 34-year career, has starred in over 150 films. Seven of these featured him in double roles. Let's dive into these films and their box office fates
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Jai Kishen (1994)
Box Office: Below Average
Directed by Sunil Agnihotri, Akshay plays twins Jai and Kishen, separated after their father's murder. Blind Jai seeks his brother to avenge their father.
Aflatoon (1997)
Box Office: Flop
Directed by Guddu Dhanoa, Akshay plays look-alikes Raja, a petty thief, and Rocky, a killer. Raja loves Pooja and tries to impress her father, but Rocky's arrival creates chaos. Read More
8x10 Tasveer (2008)
Box Office: Disaster
In this Nagesh Kukunoor film, Akshay plays twins Jai and Jeet. Jai can see the past through photos and uses this ability to investigate his father's mysterious death. Jeet's arrival adds a twist.
Khiladi 420 (2000)
Box Office: Disaster
Directed by Neeraj Vora, Akshay plays brothers Dev and Anand. Ritu marries Dev after her father's death, but realizes Dev is dangerous and killed her father. She kills Dev, but Anand's arrival changes everything.
Rowdy Rathore (2012)
Box Office: Blockbuster
Directed by Prabhu Deva, Akshay plays Shiva, a petty thief. His life transforms with the arrival of his look-alike, IPS officer Vikram Singh Rathore.
Khiladi 786 (2012)
Box Office: Average
Akshay plays brothers Bahattar Singh, a fake sub-inspector, and Tehattar Singh, a commissioner, in this Ashish R. Mohan film. Their chemistry is the highlight.
Housefull 4 (2019)
Box Office: Superhit
This Farhad Samji comedy explores reincarnation, with Akshay playing Harry and his past life as Prince Bala Dev Singh.