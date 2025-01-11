Game Changer box office report: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's movie earns Rs 51 crore on Day 01

Game Changer box office Day 1: With a strong start at the box office, the film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, showed much promise. The video was made available to the public on January 10th.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 9:38 AM IST

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's latest film, Game Changer, had an amazing opening day in India, earning more than Rs 50 crore. The Shankar-directed picture is Ram Charan's first solo release in five years, following SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR.

article_image2

Given the anticipation around the picture, Game Changer grossed Rs 51.25 crore net in India on its first day, according to early estimates. The Telugu version made a stunning Rs 42 crore net, followed by Rs 7 crore from the Hindi version. The Tamil version contributed Rs 2.1 crore net, while Kannada and Malayalam earned Rs 0.1 crore and Rs 0.05 crore net, respectively.

article_image3

In Game Changer, Ram Charan portrays two characters: a harsh bureaucrat and a selfless guy working for society's improvement. Kiara Advani stars as the film's main woman. Shankar directed the film, which stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra. 

article_image4

The word-of-mouth reception to the current release has been mixed thus far, making its success in the following days critical. Game Changer might perform well at the box office if it can maintain its momentum. If Game Changer gains public acceptance, it is anticipated to perform well during the Sankranthi season, despite competition from other films such as Daaku Maharaaj and Fateh.

article_image5

The film's biggest problem is to establish a significant presence in cinemas, while Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to do well even a month after its release.

article_image6

The film is now showing in cinemas and stars S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in major parts. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Coldplays Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Mumbai concert [WATCH] ATG

Coldplay's Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Mumbai concert [WATCH]

Maha Kumbh 2025: Shankar Mahadevan to Mohit Chauhan; artists to perform at Kumbh ATG

Maha Kumbh 2025: Shankar Mahadevan to Mohit Chauhan; artists to perform at Kumbh

Los Angeles Wildfires: Paris Hilton posts heartbreaking video of her burnt/destroyed Malibu villa-WATCH RBA

Los Angeles Wildfires: Paris Hilton posts heartbreaking video of her burnt/destroyed Malibu villa-WATCH

Game Changer OTT release: When, where to watch Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer film; Read on ATG

Game Changer OTT release: When, where to watch Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer film; Read on

Bigg Boss 18: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu supports Chum Darang ahead of show's finale RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu supports Chum Darang ahead of show's finale

Recent Stories

Coldplays Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Mumbai concert [WATCH] ATG

Coldplay's Chris Martin gives shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh ahead of Mumbai concert [WATCH]

BREAKING: Jeju Air's black boxes stopped recording minutes before crash: South Korea shk

BREAKING: Jeju Air's black boxes stopped recording minutes before crash: South Korea

7 affordable sarees inspired by Fatima Sana Shaikh's iconic style gcw

7 affordable sarees inspired by Fatima Sana Shaikh's iconic style

tennis Treated him like s**t Kyrgios supports Djokovic after poison claim slams Australian government hrd

'Treated him like s**t': Kyrgios supports Djokovic after 'poison' claim, slams Australian government

PHOTOS Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's luxurious sea view Mumbai home gcw

(PHOTOS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's luxurious Mumbai home

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon