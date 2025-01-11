Game Changer box office report: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani's movie earns Rs 51 crore on Day 01

Game Changer box office Day 1: With a strong start at the box office, the film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, showed much promise. The video was made available to the public on January 10th.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's latest film, Game Changer, had an amazing opening day in India, earning more than Rs 50 crore. The Shankar-directed picture is Ram Charan's first solo release in five years, following SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR.

Given the anticipation around the picture, Game Changer grossed Rs 51.25 crore net in India on its first day, according to early estimates. The Telugu version made a stunning Rs 42 crore net, followed by Rs 7 crore from the Hindi version. The Tamil version contributed Rs 2.1 crore net, while Kannada and Malayalam earned Rs 0.1 crore and Rs 0.05 crore net, respectively.

In Game Changer, Ram Charan portrays two characters: a harsh bureaucrat and a selfless guy working for society's improvement. Kiara Advani stars as the film's main woman. Shankar directed the film, which stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Sunil, and Naveen Chandra.

The word-of-mouth reception to the current release has been mixed thus far, making its success in the following days critical. Game Changer might perform well at the box office if it can maintain its momentum. If Game Changer gains public acceptance, it is anticipated to perform well during the Sankranthi season, despite competition from other films such as Daaku Maharaaj and Fateh.

The film's biggest problem is to establish a significant presence in cinemas, while Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to do well even a month after its release.

The film is now showing in cinemas and stars S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, and Murali Sharma in major parts.

