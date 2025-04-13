user
WhatsApp rolls out 6 new features to make your life easier

WhatsApp introduces new features to enhance user experience across chats, calls, and updates. These include online status indicators in groups, RSVP options for events, video messages in channels, and improved video call quality.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 11:13 AM IST

In an effort to improve the user experience across Chats, Calls, and the Updates page, WhatsApp has launched a number of new features. There are many new features, such as prioritizing group alerts, sharing unique QR codes for channels, scanning documents, and much more. Everything you need to know about WhatsApp's most recent features is right here.

 

1. You can see who are online
Group conversations now include an online indication, among other new features. Under the group name, you can see the current number of members who are online in real time.

2. Highlights options
Notifications in group conversations may now be highlighted, among other enhancements. This makes it easier for you to prioritize communications. To restrict alerts to mentions, responses, and messages from saved contacts, just utilize the new notification option and pick "Highlights." Alternatively, you may select "All" to get all notifications.

Also Read | WhatsApp suffers major outage in India, users flood X with #WhatsAppDown posts


3. RSVP feature
The ability to organize activities inside groups is another significant innovation. Even one-on-one chats allow you to establish events. For lengthier parties, WhatsApp now allows you to add a plus-one, RSVP as "Maybe," and specify the finish time and date. For convenience, you may also pin the event in the conversation.

4. Additional emojis
Emoji responses, document scanning on the iPhone, and the ability to make WhatsApp your iPhone's default message and calling app are some more changes.

5. Video calls get better
Zooming in during video conversations is now possible for iPhone users using WhatsApp thanks to new feature sets in conversations. To get a closer look at yourself or the other person on a video conference, just squeeze the screen. Additionally, you may use the chat thread to add someone to an ongoing one-on-one call. WhatsApp has enhanced the quality of video calls, increasing their resolution and dependability.

Also Read | BEWARE! WhatsApp image malware steals OTPs and drains bank accounts

6. Video in Channels
Regarding the Updates page, Channels now include video remarks thanks to WhatsApp. Short movies (up to 60 seconds) can now be recorded and shared with followers by channel administrators. Voice message transcripts on Channels and the option to create one-of-a-kind QR codes that go straight to your Channel, making sharing simpler, are two more additions.

 

