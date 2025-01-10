Game Changer Box Office Collection: Know prediction about Ram Charan, Shankar's film

Game Changer Opening Day Box Office Prediction: Ram Charan and Shankar's political action film, replaced megastar Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara as Sankranthi after three years. Ram Charan plays three roles and a dual part in the Karthik Subbaraj-written film.



Game Changer Box Office Collection Opening Day Prediction: After three long years, Ram Charan and Shankar's highly anticipated political action film Game Changer was released globally as the Sankranthi film, replacing megastar Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara.

Karthik Subbaraj wrote the narrative for the film, in which Ram Charan plays three different roles and a dual part. On January 10, the film, released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, received mixed to unfavourable reviews from international audiences, local fans, and reviewers.

Game Changer Synopsis Ram Nandan IAS, Visakhapatnam's district Collector, assumes responsibility. He is a devoted cop who will go to any length to ensure justice. His dedication to his profession brings him face-to-face with Bobbili Mopidevi (SJ Suryah), the son of Chief Minister Sathyamurthy.

As matters tighten, Sathyamurthy surprises everyone by presenting Ram as his heir to the CM office. What Happens Next? Who are Ram's parents? Why did Sathyamurthy do what he did? What did Mopidevi do to reclaim his authority and rights? Follow the narrative of Game Changer.

Game Changer's Box Office Collection Prediction On its first day in India, Ram Charan, Shankar, and Kiara Advani's political action entertainer is estimated to gross about Rs 13.61 crore (rough figure, to be increased/changed by the end of the day) across all languages. The film is expected to earn an additional Rs 10-15 crore from overseas.

Game Changer Cast The film features Ram Charan as H Ram Nandan IAS, H Charan IPS, Appanna, and Vijay Balram. Kiara Advani and Anjali played the two female leads, while S.J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Sushanth, Jayaram, Praveena, Naveen Chandra, Vatsan Chakravarthy, Murali Sharma, Murali Sharma, Harish Uthaman, Sunil, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rajeev Kanakala, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Chaitanya Krishna played important characters in the political drama.

Game Changer Crew The film, directed by Shankar, was written by Karthik Subbaraj and has dialogue written by Sai Madhav Burra. S. Thaman wrote the whole sound and music for the film, which Dil Raju and Sirish produced under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zed Studios. Tirru served as cameraman, while Shameer Muhammed and Ruben handled the editing.

