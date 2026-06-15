Sunny Deol marked the 25th anniversary of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' with a nostalgic Instagram post. He thanked fans for their love and shared stills from the blockbuster, which was directed by Anil Sharma and also starred Ameesha Patel.

Sunny Deol's Nostalgic Post

Sunny Deol on Monday took a stroll down memory lane, recalling fond memories associated with his iconic film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. Marking the film's 25th anniversary, Sunny on Instagram wrote, "25 Years Ago Gadar and Tara Singh conquered your hearts. 25 saal se pyaar ke rishte ki gaddi chall rahi aur aage bhi chalti hi rahegi. Thank you all for giving all of us 25 years of abundant love and making us stay in your hearts, hope we keep staying there." Sunny also shared several stills from the blockbuster, taking the audience back to the early 2000s. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZmvu4oDHZq/?hl=en&img_index=1

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About Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

The romantic-action-thriller was directed by Anil Sharma. It starred Sunny alongside Ameesha Patel, and late Amrish Puri among others. The film is among the biggest blockbusters. Centred around the partition, it depicted a beautiful love story between Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakina (Ameesha Patel). They both get married; however, things take a bitter turn as Sakina's father forces her to stay in Pakistan and separates her from her family.

Gadar 2: The Successful Sequel

A sequel to 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', titled 'Gadar 2' was theatrically released on August 11, 2023. It also received a positive response from the audience. (ANI)