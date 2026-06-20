A massive 24-hour countdown event for International Yoga Day was held in Hyderabad, led by G Kishan Reddy. Thousands, including dignitaries, actors, and foreign delegates, participated, highlighting yoga's growing global popularity.

A day before the International Yoga Day, a massive '24-Hour Countdown Event' was organised in Hyderabad under the leadership of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday, The event witnessed participation from several prominent personalities, yoga organisations, students and international delegates, reflecting the growing popularity of yoga both in India and abroad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Promoting Yoga Globally

G Kishan Reddy said the event was part of India's continued efforts to promote yoga globally since the observance of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga was initiated. "Government of India initiated the celebration of 21st June as International Day of Yoga across the world. In Hyderabad, prominent people have been observing 24-hour countdown to 21st June for the past 7 years. Even today, a fantastic program was organised in Parade Grounds here. Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts participated in this. Telangana Governor, former Vice President of India, former Governors, MPs and MLAs, actors, Yoga associations, students and 45 foreign delegates participated in the program today," Reddy said.

Celebrities Champion Yoga's Benefits

Actor Payal Radhakrishna, who attended the programme, expressed surprise at the turnout and highlighted yoga's growing global appeal. "I did not expect such a big crowd at 6 o'clock in the morning. The entire ground was filled. We all know the benefits of Yoga. We see a lot of foreign delegates here. When I travel, a lot of foreign travellers talk to me about Yoga. I think that in India, whatever treasure we have, we have not used completely. So, I urge everybody to push forward, support, promote and self practicse Yoga and make it a daily routine...", she said.

Actor Naveen Polishetty also lauded the enthusiasm of participants and encouraged young people to adopt yoga as a part of their lifestyle. "It feels really amazing. Over 10,000 people are here in Hyderabad. PM has always supported a lot. So, I am delighted. National leaders are also here. I have seen the positive impact of Yoga in my life. So, youngsters should definitely take up Yoga. Like our PM says - Yoga se hoga," Polishetty said.

Film producer Abhishek Agarwal spoke about the transformative impact yoga has had on his life, crediting it for a significant improvement in his health and fitness. "International Yoga Day is very important. I have experienced its benefits over the past one and a half years. My weight was 118 kg and today I am 80 kg because of yoga and the inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. Every year we come here and perform yoga, and we have been practising it for a long time," Agarwal said.

About International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 after a proposal by Prime Minister Modi.

According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day. The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which highlights the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups. (ANI)