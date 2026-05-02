The film's promotions heavily used the Trump angle, which got everyone curious. The first half focuses on the love story and the revenge plot against Trump. The second half shifts gears to the police investigation and the story of Bhairav Das (Sree Vishnu). In fact, Sree Vishnu's role feels more like a second hero than a guest appearance, almost overshadowing the main plot. The climax even hints at a possible spin-off for his character. While the story might feel slow at times, the comedy scenes, especially those involving Trump, are a laugh riot.