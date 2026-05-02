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Gaayapadda Simham Review: Is Tarun Bhascker's Comedy-Drama on Trump Worth Your Time? Read THIS
Tarun Bhascker's new film 'Gaayapadda Simham' hit theatres on May 1. He stars alongside Faria Abdullah and Manasa Choudhary. Let's find out in our review.
What's the story of Gaayapadda Simham?
The story kicks off with IG Vijay Kanth (Subhalekha Sudhakar) and officer Ashok Vardhan (Harshavardhan) shutting down an illegal company, Satya Logistics, run by Brutal Dharma (JD Chakravarthy). Meanwhile, Vijay Kanth fixes his daughter Shalini's (Faria Abdullah) marriage with Dharahas (Tarun Bhascker). Things take a turn when a mysterious parcel from Satya Logistics arrives. This leads to a flashback where we learn Dharahas was deported from America due to Trump's policies, losing his love (Manasa Choudhary) and job. Seeking revenge, he contacts a black magic practitioner, Bhairav Das (Sree Vishnu). The film explores how these stories connect.
Movie Analysis
The film's promotions heavily used the Trump angle, which got everyone curious. The first half focuses on the love story and the revenge plot against Trump. The second half shifts gears to the police investigation and the story of Bhairav Das (Sree Vishnu). In fact, Sree Vishnu's role feels more like a second hero than a guest appearance, almost overshadowing the main plot. The climax even hints at a possible spin-off for his character. While the story might feel slow at times, the comedy scenes, especially those involving Trump, are a laugh riot.
How did the actors perform?
Tarun Bhascker delivers a fantastic performance in his role. Sree Vishnu, however, steals the show with his unique style and screen presence. The heroines, Faria Abdullah and Manasa Choudhary, have performed their parts well. Kashyap Srinivas provides good comic relief as the hero's friend. Harshavardhan and Subhalekha Sudhakar are perfectly cast as police officers, and JD Chakravarthy is given a significant role. The rest of the cast also did a good job.
Technical Aspects
The film's cinematography and visuals are quite good. The background music complements the story well, but the songs are just average. The editing could have been tighter, as some scenes could have been trimmed for a better pace. Director Kashyap Srinivas makes a good attempt at telling a fresh story. A big plus for the film is the story and dialogues by Surya Prakash Josyula, who mixes comedy, emotion, and twists with a simple message. The production values are also decent.
Conclusion
“Gaayapadda Simham” is a story about a man whose American dream gets crushed, and the unexpected path his life takes after that. The film is a mix of comedy, action, and emotion. If you're looking for a movie that will make you laugh out loud, this is a great option.
Our Rating: 3/5
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