(PHOTOS) Inside Shilpa Shetty’s Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Mansion Kinara; Check
Nestled along Mumbai’s coastline, Kinara is more than just a luxury residence. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s sea-facing bungalow beautifully combines elegance, comfort, spirituality, and contemporary design
The Meaning Behind Kinara and Its Grand Architectural Appeal
Located in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu neighbourhood, Kinara is the stunning residence of actress Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra. Spread across a vast property and valued at approximately Rs 100 crore, the home reflects refined taste and thoughtful planning.
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The name "Kinara" carries deep personal significance for Shilpa. In Hindi, it symbolizes both an ending and a beginning, representing the point where two worlds meet. For her, the name perfectly captures the balance between her public life and private family space.
Designed by celebrated interior experts Ahsan Ansari and Sussanne Roshan, the bungalow welcomes visitors with an impressive entrance featuring intricate lotus-inspired details, sophisticated lighting, and a regal colour palette that immediately sets the tone for the luxurious interiors.
Elegant Interiors That Blend Luxury With Personality
Every corner of Kinara has been curated to reflect sophistication while maintaining a warm and inviting atmosphere. The spacious living room showcases striking décor elements, including bold patterns, unique artwork, and statement pieces that add character to the space.
One of the standout attractions is a life-sized wooden horse sculpture that lends the room the feel of a contemporary art gallery. The dining area is equally impressive, featuring an elegant table illuminated by dazzling chandeliers and framed by large glass doors that enhance the sense of openness.
Adding to the entertainment quotient is a custom-designed bar area, created for intimate gatherings and stylish evenings. Together, these spaces create a perfect blend of glamour, comfort, and functionality.
Private Retreats, Wellness Spaces and Spiritual Corners
Beyond its lavish social spaces, Kinara serves as a peaceful sanctuary for the family. The master bedroom combines understated elegance with luxurious comfort, while the children's rooms are designed to inspire creativity and joy.
A dedicated fitness area with sweeping views reflects Shilpa Shetty’s well-known commitment to health and wellness. Equally important are the home's spiritual elements, including a serene in-house temple that offers a calming environment for reflection and prayer.
The outdoor spaces further enhance the home's charm. A beautifully landscaped garden, tropical-style swimming pool, and terrace greenery provide a refreshing escape from the city's fast pace. These features bring nature closer to everyday life, creating a harmonious balance between luxury and tranquillity.
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