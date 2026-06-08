Located in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu neighbourhood, Kinara is the stunning residence of actress Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra. Spread across a vast property and valued at approximately Rs 100 crore, the home reflects refined taste and thoughtful planning.

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The name "Kinara" carries deep personal significance for Shilpa. In Hindi, it symbolizes both an ending and a beginning, representing the point where two worlds meet. For her, the name perfectly captures the balance between her public life and private family space.

Designed by celebrated interior experts Ahsan Ansari and Sussanne Roshan, the bungalow welcomes visitors with an impressive entrance featuring intricate lotus-inspired details, sophisticated lighting, and a regal colour palette that immediately sets the tone for the luxurious interiors.

Elegant Interiors That Blend Luxury With Personality

Every corner of Kinara has been curated to reflect sophistication while maintaining a warm and inviting atmosphere. The spacious living room showcases striking décor elements, including bold patterns, unique artwork, and statement pieces that add character to the space.

One of the standout attractions is a life-sized wooden horse sculpture that lends the room the feel of a contemporary art gallery. The dining area is equally impressive, featuring an elegant table illuminated by dazzling chandeliers and framed by large glass doors that enhance the sense of openness.

Adding to the entertainment quotient is a custom-designed bar area, created for intimate gatherings and stylish evenings. Together, these spaces create a perfect blend of glamour, comfort, and functionality.