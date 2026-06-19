Malayalam action-comedy film Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, has arrived on OTT. The film’s release has sparked discussions among viewers, with audiences sharing their reactions on X about the story, performances and overall entertainment experience.

Athiradi is a Malayalam action-comedy film that revolves around Samkutty, an energetic civil engineering student who takes on the challenge of bringing back his college’s banned cultural festival. His efforts soon create unexpected problems as he gets caught between rivalries, conflicts and chaotic situations. The film combines elements of campus life, comedy, emotions and action, creating a story focused on youth, friendships and college experiences.

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Athiradi ,OTT, streaming details

After its theatrical release on May 14, 2026, Athiradi has made its digital debut. The Malayalam entertainer is streaming on SonyLIV from June 19, 2026. The OTT release allows audiences to watch the film online after its theatrical run and explore the story from home.

Athiradi X review: Audience reactions

Following its OTT release, Athiradi has started gaining attention on social media platforms, including X. Viewers have been sharing their reactions about the film’s performances, humour, campus backdrop and overall presentation. While some discussions focus on the acting and entertainment elements, others have shared their views on the screenplay, pacing and execution of the story.

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Athiradi cast and crew details

Directed by Arun Anirudhan, Athiradi features Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The film also stars Riya Shibu, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Zarin Shihab in important roles. The screenplay has been written by Arun Anirudhan and Paulson Skaria. Basil Joseph is also associated with the film’s production, adding to the team behind the project. The film brings together a mix of popular Malayalam actors and a team focused on creating a youthful entertainer with action and comedy elements.