Ahead of Friendship Day, Aparshakti Khurana, along with actors Varun Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, has released a new friendship anthem titled 'Kahaan'. The song is a heartfelt ode to childhood friendships and the unbreakable bond of 'dosti'.

Ahead of Friendship Day, actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana has unveiled a heartwarming friendship anthem, featuring his fellow actors Varun Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, celebrating the spirit of dosti. Titled Kahaan, the song is a heartfelt ode to childhood friendships.

It beautifully captures the journey of friends who grew up together, shared countless memories in school, and eventually took different paths in life and careers. Despite the distance and the demands of adulthood, the song reminds us that a part of our hearts will always belong to those childhood friends, whose memories continue to hold a special place in our lives. Check out the track here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIPS (@tips) Aparshakti lent his vocals along with Varun and Abhishek. Savi Kahlon and Aparshakti Khurana have composed the song.

An Ode to Friendships That Feel Like Home

Speaking about the track, Aparshakti Khurana said, "It just happened during an evening dinner where three of us were sitting together. We were revisiting childhood memories, school friends and the innocence that friendships carried in those days. The idea struck, and we thought, why not revive that kind of friendship in a music video! That's how 'Kahaan' happened. The industry is huge, and we chose to stay close to each other as friends, and this song is all about that of choosing friendship and reviving memories with them. The result was a music video filled with genuine emotions. 'Kahaan' song is an ode to friendships that feel like home."

One can watch the song on the official YouTube handle of Tips Official. (ANI)