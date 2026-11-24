This is the cold, administrative route, and WWE reaches for it whenever a champion cannot defend. The general manager floated exactly that idea when Chelsea Green went down months ago, though she proved she could recover. Williams may be handed the same ultimatum, or he may not.

If WWE goes this way, expect a backlash. He beat Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42 for the belt, dropped it to Baron Corbin at SummerSlam, and reclaimed it at Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6. He won fans over despite his heelish past, and his first title loss already drew a negative reaction.