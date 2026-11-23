Orton disappeared from television again following his Last Man Standing loss to Rhodes at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. That Legacy chapter is closed, and the Viper has no motive to come after The American Nightmare again unless the Undisputed WWE Championship enters the picture. Orton could have volunteered himself and offered an apology for his recent conduct, which would explain Rhodes telling reporters he'd mull it over across the weekend. Bringing Orton back as a fired-up babyface would inject real buzz into the event and swing momentum toward Team USA.