Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Week 12 nominations take a dramatic turn as Debjani surprises Ram Prasad with an unexpected move. Here's how the latest nomination episode unfolds amid rising tensions inside the house.

As Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 reaches its final part, contestants are dropping their group play and trying to stand out individually. Even though Captain Aman is playing a key role in nominations, Debjani told him to "step aside," sparking a fierce reaction from Aman. A strong fight broke out between the two.

Varshini vs Sudheer – Heated arguments

One of the major highlights of the episode was the nomination argument between Varshini and Sudheer. Sudheer nominated Varshini, pointing to her behaviour in the 'Reward Revenge' task. Varshini defended herself, saying she gave the balls to others thinking she and Swetha were throwing them together. Ram Prasad also accused her of intentionally not supporting him that day, thinking Mukesh would get the backing, but Varshini firmly denied it, shaking her head.

Varshini argued there was nothing wrong with helping when Rohit was the Sanchalak. "Look at me.. talk to me," she insisted, to which Sudheer questioned why she was dragging others' names instead of admitting her mistake. "Why should I tell you, man," Varshini shot back. Sudheer criticised her for playing for others instead of herself and finally splashed coffee on her face to nominate her.

Debjani – Ram Prasad unexpected nomination

On the flip side, Debjani nominating Ram Prasad caught everyone by surprise. She cited that despite knowing how much captaincy meant to her, Ram Prasad didn't support her that day. Reacting to this, Ram Prasad said if he had the chance to make someone captain, it would be Debjani, showing how much affection he has for her. However, recalling her comment that the "coffee is over," he said he never imagined she could be so selfish.

Shiv and Mukesh's situation

The situations of Shiv and Mukesh are also becoming hot topics in this week's nominations. Observers feel that Shiv acts normal all week but flares up during nominations just to grab screen space, knowing Thrigun's outside craze. Similarly, after Mukesh failed as a dictator, it looks like Naresh and Ram Prasad will target him this week, especially since he has been in nominations for a while.