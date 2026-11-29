A Pakistani singer has won hearts across borders with her soulful rendition of the popular Marathi song Apsara Aali. Her performance has caught the attention of Zee5 Marathi and music lovers in Maharashtra

A popular Marathi song has found a new admirer across the border after Pakistani Instagram singer Nomal Rao shared her rendition of Apsara Aali. Her singing video has attracted attention on social media, with viewers appreciating her attempt to recreate the much-loved track.

Nomal, who regularly posts singing videos on her Instagram account, chose the Marathi hit for her latest musical performance. In the video, she is first seen listening to the instrumental arrangement before joining in with the vocals.

Completely immersed in the melody, she sings with her eyes closed, following the tune and delivering an expressive performance. Alongside the video, she also addressed Marathi-speaking viewers with a simple question: "Do the Marathis approve?"

What Makes Apsara Aali A Popular Marathi Song?

Originally featured in the 2010 Marathi film Natarang, Apsara Aali remains one of the most recognisable songs in Marathi cinema. The track was composed by the popular music duo Ajay-Atul, with lyrics penned by Guru Thakur and vocals by Bela Shende.

Known for its energetic lavani-inspired rhythm and distinctive musical arrangement, the song has enjoyed lasting popularity among Marathi music lovers.

Nomal's choice of this particular track also made her performance stand out. Despite the language and geographical differences, she attempted to capture the melody of a song that holds a special place in Marathi popular culture.

Zee5 Marathi And Maharashtra Viewers Praise Her Performance

Nomal's rendition received a particularly warm response from Zee5 Marathi, which appreciated the cross-border musical connection.

Reacting to her video, the entertainment platform wrote, "When India's 'Apsara' echoes in Pakistan too, this melodious duet of art proves to be special."

Several social media users from Maharashtra also expressed their appreciation. One viewer, identifying as a Maharashtrian, said they completely approved of her performance and felt she had done justice to the song.

Another commenter, who described themselves as both a Marathi speaker and a musician, praised her singing and wished her success.

The responses highlight how music can connect listeners beyond geographical boundaries, with Nomal's rendition bringing together admirers of Marathi music from different sides of the border.