Salman Khan confronted ScoutOP on Bigg Boss 20, accusing the gamer of maligning contestant Love Gill's reputation. Salman expressed rare frustration, defending Love after Scout's disparaging comments during a discussion with fellow housemate Gullu.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Salman Khan lost his cool during the latest ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 20’ as he confronted gamer ScoutOP over his comments about co-contestant Love Gill. The actor was unhappy with the way Scout had spoken about Love during a conversation with fellow contestant Gullu. Salman accused him of shifting the blame onto Love and “damaging her reputation” inside the house. The issue first came up during Saturday’s episode when Salman showed the housemates a clip of Scout and Gullu discussing Love. During the conversation, Scout suggested that Love had been trying to tempt him while explaining his side of the situation. Salman then reacted to the clip and lashed out at Scout over his intentions. He accused the gamer of trying to clear his own name by blaming Love. He told him, “Aapne Love ke baare mein kya kya bola hai. You have thrown Love under the bus. Pura bill aapne Love pe faada hai. Aapka isske peeche intention kya tha, hame nai pata. Shayad aap apne aapko clean chit dena chahte the logon ki nazar mein, ke aapko tempt kiya gaya (What have you said about Love? You have made her take the blame for everything and thrown her under the bus. We do not know what your intentions were behind this. Perhaps you wanted people to believe that you were the one who had been tempted).” View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) The discussion also left Love upset, as she was seen breaking down after watching the video. The confrontation continued in Sunday's episode promo, with Salman questioning Scout again after the latter disagreed with his assessment of the situation. Salman reminded Scout that he was the one who had spoken about Love during his conversation with Gullu. Losing his patience, the actor said, “Is this the conversation that I have had? You and Gullu had this conversation. That girl has affected you so much that you have lost the plot.” Salman also said that he had never raised his voice like this before but felt the need to take a stand this time. He said, “Awaaz oonchi karke maine baat ki abhi tak ke? Agar is waqt nahi karta, laanat hai mujh par.” For the uninitiated, the controversy began after ScoutOP and Love Gill's closeness inside the ‘Bigg Boss 20’ house caught viewers' attention. Although the two called each other siblings, their interactions became a talking point. Things took a turn when gaming influencer and ScoutOP's girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, entered the show and accused Love of trying to get close to him and influencing him. She later apologised for her comments, saying she had got carried away. Salman had also questioned Scout over his behaviour and asked why he had not stood up for Love when Kaashvi confronted her. ‘Bigg Boss 20’ premiered on September 6 and is hosted by Salman Khan. The show is available on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors at 10:30 pm. (ANI)