The Rock is confirmed for Houston to mark 30 years since his 1996 debut, and he has said the appearance will include thanking fans. A simple cameo at a major premium live event shouldn't be the only reason The Final Boss is in the building. His family competes inside WarGames, giving him room to get involved before, during or after. Plenty of former enemies sit on Team USA too, including Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and CM Punk, which gives him more than enough motive to remind them the hatchet isn't buried.