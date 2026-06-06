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5 Triple H Booking Calls From WWE SmackDown That Delivered Shock, Drama And Pure Wrestling Excitement
WWE SmackDown delivered surprises, rivalries, and bold moves. Triple H’s decisions shaped the night, leaving fans buzzing about what’s next.
Raquel Rodriguez Advances
The Queen of the Ring qualifier saw Raquel Rodriguez defeat Kiana James, Bayley, and Jacy Jayne. Allowing Big Mami Cool to move forward was the right call, restoring her powerhouse status and setting up a thrilling semifinal clash with IYO SKY.
Charlotte Flair Confronts Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley addressed her victory over Jade Cargill, only to be interrupted by Charlotte Flair. Declaring her intent to win the Queen of the Ring and challenge Ripley, Flair’s bold move teased a blockbuster SummerSlam showdown that fans have long anticipated.
Chad Gable Joins SmackDown
Chad Gable finally appeared on SmackDown in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis. Triple H’s decision to bring him to the blue brand gives Gable a fresh direction, shedding the El Grande Americano gimmick and opening the door for a strong singles run.
Sami Zayn Adds Intrigue
The opening segment featured Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Sami Zayn. Zayn’s involvement in the rivalry added depth, weaving his history with both men into the storyline. This elevated the stakes and showcased Triple H’s knack for layered storytelling.
Giulia Breaks Free
The alliance between Giulia and Kiana James finally ended. Giulia stood her ground, turning on her former manager to a thunderous crowd reaction. Freeing her from the partnership was the right move, reigniting her momentum and paving the way for exciting new feuds.
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