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3 WWE Superstars Absent From Clash In Italy Whose Presence Could Have Delivered Historic Main Event Drama
Clash in Italy thrilled fans, but three major WWE names were absent. Their presence could have transformed the show into an even bigger spectacle. Here’s who missed out and why.
CM Punk’s Absence
CM Punk’s comeback run had been massive, highlighted by his reign as World Heavyweight Champion and his WrestleMania 42 showdown with Roman Reigns. Despite losing the strap, Punk promised fans he would reclaim gold.
His segment with Cody Rhodes teased a dream clash, but Punk vanished after RAW. A Punk‑Rhodes bout at Clash in Italy could have been a major draw, though WWE may be saving it for SummerSlam 2026.
Drew McIntyre’s Missed Return
Drew McIntyre is one of Europe’s biggest WWE stars, and his match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle proved his box‑office appeal. With WWE’s growing European market, his presence at Clash in Italy would have been a profitable move. Fans were left disappointed as the Scottish Warrior’s absence meant a missed opportunity for a marquee European showdown.
Randy Orton’s Saga With Rhodes
The Apex Predator turned heads with his heel turn against Cody Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania. After being defeated, Orton viciously attacked Rhodes with a Punt Kick, signaling unfinished business. A rematch at Clash in Italy could have been the perfect continuation of their rivalry. Instead, WWE appears to be holding back Orton vs. Rhodes for SummerSlam 2026, leaving fans waiting for the next chapter.
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