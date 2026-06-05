CM Punk’s comeback run had been massive, highlighted by his reign as World Heavyweight Champion and his WrestleMania 42 showdown with Roman Reigns. Despite losing the strap, Punk promised fans he would reclaim gold.

His segment with Cody Rhodes teased a dream clash, but Punk vanished after RAW. A Punk‑Rhodes bout at Clash in Italy could have been a major draw, though WWE may be saving it for SummerSlam 2026.