4 Longest WWE Title Reigns That Still Define Wrestling History In 2026
WWE has seen legendary title reigns across decades. From Roman Reigns’ modern dominance to Hulk Hogan’s Hulkamania, here are the four longest championship runs in company history as of May 2026.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns began his reign in August 2020 and transformed into WWE’s centerpiece attraction. Backed by The Bloodline, he defeated stars like Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, and Edge. His run lasted 1,316 days, ending at WrestleMania 40 when Cody Rhodes dethroned him. It remains the longest world title reign of the modern era and fourth overall in WWE history.
Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan’s reign started in January 1984 after defeating The Iron Sheik. Lasting 1,474 days, it launched Hulkamania and made Hogan the face of WWE’s national expansion. Merchandise sales soared, and WrestleMania became a phenomenon. His reign ended controversially against Andre the Giant, but Hogan’s impact during WWE’s television boom remains one of the most influential in wrestling history.
Bob Backlund
Bob Backlund won the WWF Championship in 1978 and held it for 2,135 days. Known for his clean-cut persona and amateur wrestling skills, Backlund’s reign showcased endurance and technical mastery. He defended the title against numerous challengers across nearly six years. While later remembered for eccentric character work in the 1990s, his first reign stands as one of the most dominant in WWE history.
Bruno Sammartino
Bruno Sammartino’s record reign began in May 1963 and lasted until January 1971 — an incredible 2,803 consecutive days. Fans packed arenas to see him, making him WWE’s first megastar. Beyond that, Sammartino also holds the longest combined reign at 4,040 days. His dominance remains unmatched, with no superstar coming close to breaking his record as of May 2026.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.