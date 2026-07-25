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Chiranjeevi, Krishnam Raju Families and More: 5 Star Kids Whose First Films Flopped
Even with solid backing from families like Chiranjeevi's and Krishnam Raju's, these Tollywood heroes saw their first films tank at the box office. Find out what went wrong.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Chiranjeevi
In Tollywood, family legacy is a big deal. It's a fact you can't deny. Many star kids and relatives are making it big as actors. When a star's son makes his debut, the hype is just massive. But even with all that buzz, some debut films were total disasters. So, did their strong family background not help? Let's find out why these movies flopped. This list includes big names like Prabhas, Jr. NTR, and Pawan Kalyan.
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Image Credit : prabhas Eeshwar Movie
Prabhas - Eeshwar
Prabhas entered Tollywood as the heir to Krishnam Raju's legacy, who was his uncle. His father, Suryanarayana Raju, was also a producer. Despite such a strong background, his first film 'Eeshwar' was a disaster. The main reason was its totally routine story. Even though it was a love story, not a single scene felt fresh. The film flopped, but Prabhas later shot to stardom with 'Varsham'. Today, he's an unstoppable Pan-India star.
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Pawan Kalyan - Akkad Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi
Pawan Kalyan, Megastar Chiranjeevi's younger brother, debuted as a hero with 'Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi'. The movie failed to impress audiences. Even the 'Chiranjeevi's brother' tag couldn't save it. It was a remake of the Hindi hit 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', but the magic just didn't happen this time. However, people did notice and appreciate Pawan Kalyan's talent in martial arts.
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Junior NTR - Ninnu Choodalani
Jr. NTR, the grandson of the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, was introduced as a hero in 'Ninnu Choodalani'. The film's overly emotional scenes just didn't fit Tarak's age back then. Audiences rejected the movie because it was just another routine love story.
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Akhil Akkineni - Akhil
As Nagarjuna's son and an Akkineni heir, Akhil entered Tollywood a decade ago with the film 'Akhil'. The movie, released with massive hype, turned out to be a disaster that reportedly caused losses of around 28 crores. The biggest minus was that the story was too grand and heavy for an actor of his age. Even with a huge budget, the film just didn't work out.
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Ravi Teja - Nee Kosam
Ravi Teja had no film background. Still, his first movie as a solo hero, 'Nee Kosam', was a flop. The film's slow pace and lack of comedy scenes were the main reasons for its failure. But after gaining massive popularity with 'Idiot', Ravi Teja rose to become an unbeatable star in Tollywood.
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