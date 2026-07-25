1 6 Image Credit : Netflix

Growing demand for Korean dramas

It's no secret that the craze for Korean dramas (K-Dramas) has exploded in our country recently, especially among the youth. Compared to thrillers and action shows, the heart-touching love stories and laugh-out-loud comedy of romantic-comedy (Rom-Com) K-dramas have found a massive following. If you're looking for some solid entertainment and a perfect choice for a weekend binge-watch, here are the top 5 Korean romantic dramas you just can't miss.