K-Dramas: 5 Must-Watch Korean Rom-Coms Lighting Up OTT Right Now!
Lately, the demand for Korean dramas in India has just shot up. The youth, especially, are totally hooked on K-dramas. Want to know the top 5 romantic Korean web series that are trending on OTT right now?
Growing demand for Korean dramas
1. Queen of Tears
2. Lovely Runner
This fantasy rom-com with a time-travel twist is a huge hit with young viewers. The heroine travels to the past to save her favourite star, and the love story that blossoms between them is both hilarious and heart-warming. If you want to watch it, the series is available on both Prime Video and Netflix.
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3. Business Proposal
4. True Beauty
This love story, set against a school and college backdrop, really gives a kick to the youth. The series explores true beauty beyond makeup, self-confidence, and a love triangle. Its comedy and friendship scenes never get boring. You can find this series on Amazon's MX Player.
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5. Crash Landing on You
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