Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with swine flu and is currently recuperating under medical care. Doctors have advised complete bed rest and a five-day isolation period, which forced her to miss a planned appearance at a student protest.

Shabana Azmi, who spent three days on the ground with students demonstrating at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, was set to support another rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday. However, the veteran actor was unable to attend after becoming afflicted with swine flu. Following her diagnosis, physicians recommended her to take total bed rest, forcing her to remain away from the demonstration.

Shabana Azmi was diagnosed with swine flu.

Doctors diagnosed Shabana with swine flu and urged her to stay in bed completely. The actor, who was supposed to take part in the recent demonstrations, had to postpone her plans after becoming unwell. According to her team, Shabana is now suffering with a high fever of 102 degrees and is being treated medically.

“Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today, but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor,” read a statement from her team. She is currently in isolation for five days.

Over the last several days, Shabana has been at the frontline of student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, standing in solidarity with protestors. The veteran performer not only took part in the on-the-ground agitation, but she also kept her admirers updated by constantly tweeting updates and significant developments from the protest site via her social media channels.

Shabana had attended the Cockroach Janta Party's Chalo Sansad demonstration in Delhi on July 20 in solidarity with students who were demanding action over suspected examination irregularities. Later, in an interview with Indian Express, the 75-year-old actress said that she had an asthma attack after being exposed to tear gas while protesting.

When asked about her dizziness at Jantar Mantar during the demonstration, Shabana said, "I am an asthmatic and had an episode because to the tear gas, but I had my pump with me, so I am well now. I was graciously led to a neighbouring building, and after collecting my breath, I returned and met with the kids who had been lathicharged. Their spirit is unprecedented. My salutations to all of them."

About the demonstrations

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar lasted nearly a month, with activist Sonam Wangchuk and a few other students joining in and going on hunger strike. Students are seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the wake of the suspected NEET paper leak and other test irregularities. They are also pushing for fundamental educational changes. The demonstrations have now extended throughout the country, resulting in a countrywide movement.

Meanwhile, professor and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike in solidarity with students for over 20 days, broke his fast early Friday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released a statement announcing that the culprits in the NEET leak have been detained and that the government is establishing fast-track courts to accelerate the case. The Congress is planning another protest in central Delhi today over the NEET paper leak and the police action against student protesters.