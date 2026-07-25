Writer Manoj Muntashir has called his work on Om Raut's Adipurush the "biggest mistake" of his life. Admitting the dialogues he wrote were "bad," the writer said he was "ashamed" and begged for forgiveness.

Adipurush was among the most awaited Indian films of 2023. The film, which was made on a colossal budget and included actors such as Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, was intended to be a watershed moment in movie history. Instead, it became one of the most divisive releases in recent memory, with considerable criticism of its visual effects and dialogue. While writer Manoj Muntashir vehemently supported the film upon its debut, he has since stated that both creating dialogues and defending Adipurush are his biggest regrets.

Manoj Muntashir says he's ashamed to support Adipurush.

In an interview with Times Now's podcast Baatein Dil Se, Manoj revealed that his wife had advised him not to publicly defend the film. He noted that approximately six months before Adipurush's publication, people were already criticising the creators and ridiculing the project. His wife was concerned that he would become the face of the reaction. Looking back, Manoj stated that he regretted not listening to her.

In response to criticism of the film, Manoj stated, "At first, I was contemptuous. It took me two days to understand. Adipurush was the worst mistake of my life, and defending it was an even larger one. Whatever transpired surrounding the picture, I'm really embarrassed of it, and I request the pardon of this country for everything that occurred."

The poet and composer also said that he is sad that Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman were not given proper recognition. He further stated that several of his remarks, especially those concerning Lord Hanuman, were taken out of context. However, he continued, "Now that I think about it, I'm embarrassed I wrote them. "I'm not sure what I was thinking when I wrote them."

About Adipurush

The Hindu epic Ramayana inspired the film Adipurush, which was directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series and Retrophiles. The cast included Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Shesh (Lakshmana), and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

Adipurush, with an estimated budget of ₹600 crore, was one of the most costly Indian films ever produced. film debuted in cinemas on June 16, 2023, and while creating tremendous pre-release excitement and debuting to great box office numbers, film drew severe criticism for its visual effects, language, characterisation, and modern version of the Ramayana. Several dialogues sparked outrage, prompting the filmmakers to change some of the lines after the film's release. Despite grossing over ₹390 crore globally, the film was deemed a commercial failure due to high production costs and bad criticism.