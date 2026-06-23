What unfolded outside Jaipur’s Gaurav Tower shocked onlookers? A tourist created chaos, videos went viral, and police intervened. The incident has sparked outrage and raised questions about public conduct and safety.

Jaipur witnessed a shocking incident when a young woman created chaos outside Gaurav Tower in Malviya Nagar by undressing in public and attacking a cab driver. The event, which reportedly occurred on June 9, has since gone viral after multiple videos surfaced online.

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Eyewitnesses said the woman, believed to be from Himachal Pradesh, had arrived in Jaipur with friends. She booked a cab early in the morning and stopped near Gaurav Tower, where she began creating a scene.

Viral Videos Raise Alarm

Several videos recorded by bystanders show the woman without clothes, shouting and causing disruption on the road. Despite the commotion lasting nearly an hour, no one attempted to intervene directly. Instead, many filmed the incident, and clips later spread across social media platforms.

In one video, the woman is seen attacking the cab driver. Witnesses claimed the driver was trying to get her back into the car when she began hitting him and even smashed the car’s glass with a stone.

Police Intervention And Hospital Visit

Police from Jawahar Circle station reached the spot after receiving information. The woman was taken to Jaipuria Hospital, where she was given medicines, and later to Aparajita Centre for counseling. She refused to undergo a medical examination, and no formal complaint was filed by either party.

Officials confirmed that the woman and her companions have since left Jaipur.

Leaders Condemn Video Circulation

The viral spread of the videos has drawn criticism from women leaders. Congress leader Dr. Archana Sharma said that while the woman’s actions may have been influenced by intoxication, filming and sharing such clips was a serious violation of dignity. She urged police to identify those responsible for circulating the videos and take strict action.