Ferrari SF90 to Porsche GT3: A look at Vidaamuyarchi star Ajith Kumar's expensive cars collection

The Dubai 24H 2025 auto racing event saw Tamil superstar and motor racing fan Ajith Kumar make a great comeback. In the 991 category, Ajith Kumar Racing by Bas Koeten placed third. He also won the GT4 Spirit of the Race. Lets take a look at Ajith Kumar's 5 super expensive cars

Few Indian motor racers compete worldwide like Ajith Kumar. His international competitions include the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships and 2010 Formula 2 Championship. DNA and public statistics put Ajith Kumar's net worth at Rs 350 crore. The 53-year-old Indian star has spent a lot on cars. Ajith Kumar's garage contains Ferrari SF90s and Porsche GT3 RSs.

Porsche GT3 RS NDTV said that the actor acquired a Rs 3.51 crore Porsche GT3 RS in September 2024. The high-performance sports vehicle can hit 296 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. A 3996-cc naturally aspirated flat-six powers it. This petrol engine produces 518 horsepower at 8500 rpm and 465 Nm at 6300.

Ferrari SF90 In July 2024, Indian Express reported that Ajith Kumar acquired a scarlet Ferrari with Rs 9 crore. The Ferrari SF90 Stradale's 3990 cc V8 engine develops 769.31 bhp at 7500 rpm and 800 Nm at 6000 rpm.

Lamborghini Ajith Kumar has a pricey Lamborghini, but the model is unknown, according to the Times of India. In addition to his remarkable automotive collection, Ajith Kumar loves motorcycles. His bikes include a BMW K 1300 S, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-145, BMW S 1000 RR, and Aprilia Caponord 1200.

Mercedes 350 GLS DNA reports that the 53-year-old actor owns a Rs. 1.35 crore Mercedes-Benz 350 GLS. Mercedes 350 GLS has a 2987 cc V6 diesel engine. It produces 255 horsepower at 3400 rpm and 620 Nm at 1600.

BMW 740Li Another luxury automobile in Ajith Kumar's garage is the BMW 740Li. Indian Express reports that the supercar costs Rs 1.5 crore and has a 2998 cc TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine. It develops 322 horsepower at 5500 rpm and 450 Nm at 1380.

In addition to his remarkable automotive collection, Ajith Kumar loves motorcycles. His bikes include a BMW K 1300 S, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-145, BMW S 1000 RR, and Aprilia Caponord 1200. Ajith is also the owner of a private jet worth Rs 25 crore.

Latest Videos