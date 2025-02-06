Ferrari SF90 to Porsche GT3: A look at Vidaamuyarchi star Ajith Kumar's expensive cars collection

The Dubai 24H 2025 auto racing event saw Tamil superstar and motor racing fan Ajith Kumar make a great comeback. In the 991 category, Ajith Kumar Racing by Bas Koeten placed third. He also won the GT4 Spirit of the Race. Lets take a look at Ajith Kumar's 5 super expensive cars

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

Few Indian motor racers compete worldwide like Ajith Kumar. His international competitions include the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships and 2010 Formula 2 Championship. DNA and public statistics put Ajith Kumar's net worth at Rs 350 crore. The 53-year-old Indian star has spent a lot on cars. Ajith Kumar's garage contains Ferrari SF90s and Porsche GT3 RSs.

article_image2

Porsche GT3 RS

NDTV said that the actor acquired a Rs 3.51 crore Porsche GT3 RS in September 2024. The high-performance sports vehicle can hit 296 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. A 3996-cc naturally aspirated flat-six powers it. This petrol engine produces 518 horsepower at 8500 rpm and 465 Nm at 6300.

article_image3

Ferrari SF90

In July 2024, Indian Express reported that Ajith Kumar acquired a scarlet Ferrari with Rs 9 crore. The Ferrari SF90 Stradale's 3990 cc V8 engine develops 769.31 bhp at 7500 rpm and 800 Nm at 6000 rpm.

article_image4

Lamborghini

Ajith Kumar has a pricey Lamborghini, but the model is unknown, according to the Times of India.

article_image5

Mercedes 350 GLS

DNA reports that the 53-year-old actor owns a Rs. 1.35 crore Mercedes-Benz 350 GLS. Mercedes 350 GLS has a 2987 cc V6 diesel engine. It produces 255 horsepower at 3400 rpm and 620 Nm at 1600.

article_image6

BMW 740Li

Another luxury automobile in Ajith Kumar's garage is the BMW 740Li. Indian Express reports that the supercar costs Rs 1.5 crore and has a 2998 cc TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine. It develops 322 horsepower at 5500 rpm and 450 Nm at 1380.

article_image7

In addition to his remarkable automotive collection, Ajith Kumar loves motorcycles. His bikes include a BMW K 1300 S, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-145, BMW S 1000 RR, and Aprilia Caponord 1200. Ajith is also the owner of a private jet worth Rs 25 crore. 

