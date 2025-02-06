Entertainment
After 'Thunivu', 'Vidaamuyarchi' is the highly anticipated film starring Ajith, released after 2 years.
The film is directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Trisha stars opposite Ajith, along with Arjun Sarja, Regina, Arav, and others.
Let's take a look at the salaries received by Ajith and other prominent actors in this film.
Ajith has reportedly been paid Rs.105 crore for this film.
Actress Trisha has reportedly been paid Rs.10 crore, second only to Ajith.
Actor Arjun, playing the villain, has received a salary of Rs.5 crore.
Regina Cassandra has reportedly been paid Rs.1 crore.
Yogi Babu is said to have received Rs.1 crore for the film.
Finally, Arav, who played a young villain, received a salary of Rs.50 lakh.
