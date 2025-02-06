Entertainment

Vidaamuyarchi Cast Salaries

Vidaamuyarchi:

After 'Thunivu', 'Vidaamuyarchi' is the highly anticipated film starring Ajith, released after 2 years.

The Cast:

The film is directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Trisha stars opposite Ajith, along with Arjun Sarja, Regina, Arav, and others.

Salary Details:

Let's take a look at the salaries received by Ajith and other prominent actors in this film.

Ajith:

Ajith has reportedly been paid Rs.105 crore for this film.

Trisha:

Actress Trisha has reportedly been paid Rs.10 crore, second only to Ajith.

Arjun:

Actor Arjun, playing the villain, has received a salary of Rs.5 crore.

Regina Cassandra:

Regina Cassandra has reportedly been paid Rs.1 crore.

Yogi Babu:

Yogi Babu is said to have received Rs.1 crore for the film.

Arav:

Finally, Arav, who played a young villain, received a salary of Rs.50 lakh.

