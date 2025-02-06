Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Where to watch Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan's action thriller ONLINE

Vidaamuyarchi: Before Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's Vidaamuyarchi is released online, here is everything you need to know.

Vidaamuyarchi OTT release: Where to watch Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan's action thriller ONLINE RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 6, 2025, 3:17 PM IST

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, opens today, February 6. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has received good reviews since its release this morning. While fans celebrate the film's premiere, find out where to see the Ajith starrer after it leaves theatres.

Where can watch Vidaamuyarchi online?

Vidaamuyarchi will be accessible on Netflix after its theatrical release. The streaming site made the news in January, when it unveiled its forthcoming schedule. They stated, "Ajith Kumar has returned, showing that Vidaamuyarchi never fails! Following its theatrical release, Vidaamuyarchi will be available on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi Cast Salaries OUT: Ajith, Trisha, Arjun Sarja and more

Vidaamuyarchi: Storyline

In Vidaamuyarchi, Arjun and Kayal confront a number of difficulties in their relationship and are on the verge of divorce, years after their ideal wedding. They decide to take one more journey together before parting ways. They've grown apart over time and are looking for an amicable breakup. During their journey, their automobile breaks down in the distant countryside of Azerbaijan.

There, they meet Deepika and Rakshith, truck drivers. Deepika offers to drive Kayal to a neighbouring cafe while Arjun repairs his car. When Arjun gets at the cafe, he is horrified to see that Kayal has vanished. The plot revolves around his desperate effort to solve the mystery of her disappearance.

Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi: Is Ajith Kumar's film copied from 2 Hollywood movies?

Vidaamuyarchi: Cast & Crew

Magizh Thirumeni directed and wrote Vidaamuyarchi, which also features his script. Jonathan Mostow's Breakdown serves as the basis for the film. Subaskaran Allirajah produced the film, which stars Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arav, among others.

Om Prakash handles the cinematography, while N. B. Srikanth does the editing. Anirudh Ravichander created the movie's soundtrack. Meanwhile, the film is produced and supported by Lyca Productions.

