Fawad Khan back to Bollywood after 8 years? To star alongside Vaani Kapoor? Details here

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan earned hearts across the country with his performances in notable Bollywood films such as 'Khoobsurat' and 'Kapoor & Sons'.

The actor has a large fan base in India, but after acting in the 2016 film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' he had to take a break from Bollywood due to the Uri attacks in 2016.

However, 8 years later, the actor is ready to make a comeback in Bollywood. Fawad is reportedly scheduled to co-star with Vaani Kapoor in an upcoming entertainment.

In 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition calling for a blanket prohibition on Indian citizens, companies, and groups from working with Pakistani artists, including actors, singers, musicians, lyricists, and technicians.

On November 28, the Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking a ban on Pakistani artists' engagement in India.

This event happened almost 7 years after the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution banning Pakistani actors from the business following the Uri incident.

The president of the IMPPA, TP Aggarwal, stated, "(The) IMPPA in their 87th annual general meeting passed (a resolution that) no Pakistani will be hired by their producer members forever."

