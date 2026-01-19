- Home
- Entertainment
- Border 2 to Battle of Galwan: 5 Biggest Patriotic Releases Bollywood Fans Are Waiting For
Border 2 to Battle of Galwan: 5 Biggest Patriotic Releases Bollywood Fans Are Waiting For
Sunny Deol’s highly anticipated Border 2 is set to hit theaters on Friday, January 23. Directed by Anurag Singh, the multi-starrer war drama serves as a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 classic, Border.
Upcoming Patriotic Films to Watch Out For
After Sunny Deol’s Border 2, several patriotic films are lined up for release. These movies promise to showcase stories filled with passion, courage, and unwavering dedication to the nation, giving audiences an emotional and thrilling cinematic experience.
Dhurandhar 2
After the massive success of Dhurandhar in 2025, director Aditya Dhar returns with Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, set to release on March 19, promising more intense patriotic drama.
Battle of Galwan
Salman Khan’s upcoming film Battle of Galwan, co-starring Chitrangda Singh and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, hits theaters on April 17. The movie is based on the 2020 India-China clash in the Galwan Valley.
Fauji
Prabhas stars in director Hanu Raghavapudi’s upcoming patriotic film Fauji, set to release around August 14–15, 2026. The cast also includes Imanvi Ismail, Jaya Prada, Mithun Chakraborty, and Anupam Kher.
Alpha
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh star in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. Releasing on April 17, the Yash Raj Films project also features Bobby Deol and is set in a patriotic spy universe.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.