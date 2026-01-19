Border 2 Actor Sunny Deol: Border Fee, Debut Age REVEALED; Check Here
Border 2 Actor Sunny Deol: The film's trailer was recently released and is being loved on social media. Fans are eager to watch the movie. Advance bookings for this multi-starrer film will start on January 19. It's a war drama movie
Why is Sunny Deol in the headlines?
Sunny Deol is in the news because of his film Border 2. Trade analysts believe this war drama will get a great response at the box office. Meanwhile, let's tell you about Sunny's first film, his age at debut, and his fee.
At what age did Sunny Deol debut?
Sunny Deol debuted with the 1983 film Betaab at age 26. It was directed by Rahul Rawail and produced by Vijeta Films.
How much was Sunny Deol's first fee?
Sunny Deol entered Bollywood with the film Betaab. According to reports, he received a fee of ₹5 lakh for his first film. The movie was made on a budget of just ₹3 crore and did a business of ₹13.5 crore.
Who was Sunny Deol's first heroine?
Speaking of Sunny Deol's first heroine, it was Amrita Singh. Both debuted with the film Betaab. Their on-screen chemistry was well-loved. They later appeared together in the film Sunny.
About Sunny Deol's film Betaab
Betaab was a romantic musical with a story by Javed Akhtar and directed by Rahul Rawail. It also starred Shammi Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The plot was based on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew.
Sunny Deol's Border 2
Sunny Deol's Border 2 releases on Jan 23. Directed by Anurag Singh, it stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film's budget is ₹150-250 crore.
