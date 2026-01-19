Fans of Ranveer Singh are in for a cinematic bonus. Industry reports reveal that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 has been specially re-edited from the end-credit sequence of the first film and will now be showcased in theatres along with Border 2. The Sunny Deol-led war drama hits cinemas on January 23, and theatre audiences will get the first big-screen look at the sequel before its digital release.

The strategy is designed to reconnect moviegoers with the Dhurandhar universe and remind them of the confirmed release timeline for the second installment. The teaser will remain a theatre-first exclusive, followed by an online release later.