- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release On THIS Date: Ranveer Singh's Movie Teaser to See Big Screen Release With Border 2
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release On THIS Date: Ranveer Singh's Movie Teaser to See Big Screen Release With Border 2
Dhurandhar 2: Cinema audiences are set for a special surprise this January. Reports suggest the teaser of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 will be screened exclusively in theatres along with Border 2, giving fans an early glimpse
Dhurandhar 2 teaser to premiere with Border 2 in theatres
Fans of Ranveer Singh are in for a cinematic bonus. Industry reports reveal that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 has been specially re-edited from the end-credit sequence of the first film and will now be showcased in theatres along with Border 2. The Sunny Deol-led war drama hits cinemas on January 23, and theatre audiences will get the first big-screen look at the sequel before its digital release.
The strategy is designed to reconnect moviegoers with the Dhurandhar universe and remind them of the confirmed release timeline for the second installment. The teaser will remain a theatre-first exclusive, followed by an online release later.
Makers aim to ride the patriotic cinema wave
Sources close to the production indicate that the move is part of a larger promotional plan by Jio Studios. Since both Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2 fall within the patriotic action genre, the studio intends to use the strong nationalistic film wave to maximize audience engagement.
The teaser reportedly includes fresh visuals along with a release date reminder. Dhurandhar 2 is officially locked for an Eid 2026 window, with the full trailer expected to arrive by the end of February. This phased promotional rollout aims to keep audience excitement steadily building over the next two months.
Release date confirmed, box office clash ahead
Speculation recently surfaced online suggesting a possible delay in Dhurandhar 2’s release. However, director Aditya Dhar put all rumors to rest with a direct confirmation that the film will arrive in cinemas on March 19 as planned.
Interestingly, the film is set to face competition at the box office from Yash’s much-anticipated action film Toxic, which is scheduled for release on the same date. Despite the clash, the Dhurandhar team appears confident, bolstered by the massive success of the first part and growing fan anticipation.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.