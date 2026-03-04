Raghav Juyal is currently shooting for his comedy film 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' in London. The film boasts a large ensemble cast, including Sanjay Kapoor and Niki Aneja. Juyal is excited about the project, which is slated to release this year.

Raghav Juyal is currently busy shooting for his comedy film titled 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'. Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Aneja, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, Vivaan Bhatena, Vikalp Mehta, The Jordindians, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Tina Desai and Chandan Roy Sanyal are also a part of the movie.

Raghav Juyal Expresses Excitement

Excited about the project, Raghav in a press note read, "Last couple of years have been overwhelming to say the least. I am being offered all kinds of scripts which I am really grateful for, but it also comes with the pressure of choosing the ones which I give my everything to. I felt that "Bhai Tera Star Hai" had something which I can add a little bit of my magic to, making it a complete entertainer. I hope audiences have as much fun watching this one, as much as I have had making it."

Makers on the 'Fast-Paced Comedy'

The makers described the the film as "a fast-paced comedy that blends humour, heart, and contemporary storytelling, backed by a unique multi-platform cast."

Speaking about the start of production, writer/director Vivek B Agrawal shared, "We're excited to begin filming Bhai Tera Star Hai. It's a fun and energetic project with a fantastic mix of actors led by Raghav. London gives the film a great canvas, and we're looking forward to bringing this story to audiences very soon." Produced by Eastwood Pictures / Indian Stories2, Bhai Tera Star Hai is slated to release this year only. (ANI)