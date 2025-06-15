- Home
Father's Day 2025: Celebrating Bollywood’s single dads like Tusshar Kapoor and Karan Johar, who’ve been lovingly raising their kids solo and setting inspiring parenting goals.
Celebrating film industry stars who are single fathers, balancing fame and fatherhood with grace. These dads prove that love, care, and parenting know no relationship labels.
Tusshar Kapoor, a single father through surrogacy, has been raising his son Lakshya with love, dedication, and pride, setting an inspiring example of modern fatherhood.
Karan Johar, a single father to twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy, beautifully balances his glamorous career with devoted parenting, offering a modern take on fatherhood.
Rahul Dev has been lovingly raising his son Siddharth as a single father after his wife’s passing, showing strength, resilience, and deep commitment to parenting.
Chandrachur Singh has been raising his son Shranjay Singh solo, balancing fatherhood and career while keeping a low profile, proving dedication and love define true parenting.
Rahul Bose, a single father to six adopted children, has embraced parenting with compassion and responsibility, setting an inspiring example of selfless love and unconventional fatherhood.