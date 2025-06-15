Surprise Dad this Father's Day with a delicious, healthy cake made in just 15 minutes, without an oven! This easy recipe guides you through making a spongy, bakery-style cake at home.

Fathers Day 2025 Cake Recipe: Want to impress your dad with a homemade cake this Father's Day? Learn how to make a delicious cake in just 15 minutes without an oven. Skip the store-bought, unhealthy cakes and bake this healthy, tasty steamed cake. Here's the recipe for making a cake in a cooker...

Easy 15-Minute Spongy Cake Recipe (How to make spongy cake without oven)

Ingredients

All-purpose flour - 1 cup

Milk - ½ cup (lukewarm)

Sugar - ½ cup (powdered)

Baking powder - 1 teaspoon

Baking soda - ½ teaspoon

Vanilla essence - 4-5 drops

Refined oil or ghee - ¼ cup

Lemon juice or vinegar - 1 teaspoon

Salt - 1 cup (for heating in the cooker)

No-Bake Cake Recipe (15 minutes cake recipe for dad)

Sift the flour, powdered sugar, baking powder, and baking soda into a bowl.

Add milk, oil, and vanilla essence. Whisk well to avoid lumps.

Finally, add lemon juice and whisk lightly. The batter should be neither too thin nor too thick.

Grease a steel container (that can be placed in a cooker). Line the bottom with butter paper or sprinkle with flour.

Spread 1 cup of salt in the cooker and place a stand on top.

Heat the cooker without the whistle and rubber gasket for 5 minutes.

Place the cake tin in the preheated cooker. Close the lid (without the whistle and gasket).

Bake on low heat for 12-15 minutes. Check with a toothpick. If it comes out clean, the cake is ready.

Extra Tips (Soft sponge cake in cooker)