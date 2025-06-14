Image Credit : Social Media

Where to watch on OTT: Prime Video

Both films (2015 and 2022) in this Ajay Devgn starrer franchise tell the story of a father who is ready to do anything to protect his daughter and family. The first part was directed by Nishikant Kamat and the second part by Abhishek Pathak. Both parts together collected ₹452.92 (107.87+345.92) crore worldwide.