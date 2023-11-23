Farrey: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday and others grace movie screening [PICTURES]

Farrey screening: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and others grace movie screening. Let's check them out!

Varinder Chawla

Farrey screening: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and others grace movie screening. Let's check them out!

Varinder Chawla

Katrina Kaif graced the movie screening in a orange one-shoulder bodycon dress. She let her hair loose for the occassion

Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday graced the occassion in a lilac mini skirt and an oversized blazer of the same colour. She looked picture perfect in the outfit

Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan struck to his navy-blue v-neck t-shirt and denim jeans as he graced the screening of the movie

Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani opted for a loose fitted, blue, Balenciaga top and blue skinny jeans. She looked stunning in the outfit

Varinder Chawla

Sunil Shetty looked dapper in a blue, round-neck t-shirt for the screening of movie Farrey. He paired it with dark blue pants

Varinder Chawla

Gauri Khan looked graceful in a yellow blazer over a black penny top and black pants when she arrived for the screening of Farrey

Varinder Chawla

Huma Qureshi sporteda biker's look as she arrived for the screening of movie 'Farrey'. She had a dark blue ensemble put on

Varinder Chawla

Arbaaz Khan attended the screening of 'Farrey' in a blue shirt and blazer. Farrey is directed by Soumendra Padhi who has earlier also directed 'Jamtara'

Varinder Chawla

Aftab Srivastav also attended the screening of 'Farrey' in a blue ensemble. The film stars Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht, Saxon Cook, Lavishka Gupta, Zeyn Shaw, Ronit Roy in lead roles