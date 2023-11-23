Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farrey: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday and others grace movie screening [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 8:33 AM IST

    Farrey screening: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and others grace movie screening. Let's check them out!

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    Farrey screening: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and others grace movie screening. Let's check them out!

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Katrina Kaif graced the movie screening in a orange one-shoulder bodycon dress. She let her hair loose for the occassion

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday graced the occassion in a lilac mini skirt and an oversized blazer of the same colour. She looked picture perfect in the outfit

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Salman Khan struck to his navy-blue v-neck t-shirt and denim jeans as he graced the screening of the movie

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Kiara Advani opted for a loose fitted, blue, Balenciaga top and blue skinny jeans. She looked stunning in the outfit

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Sunil Shetty looked dapper in a blue, round-neck t-shirt for the screening of movie Farrey. He paired it with dark blue pants

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Gauri Khan looked graceful in a yellow blazer over a black penny top and black pants when she arrived for the screening of Farrey

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Huma Qureshi sporteda biker's look as she arrived for the screening of movie 'Farrey'. She had a dark blue ensemble put on 

    article_image9

    Varinder Chawla

    Arbaaz Khan attended the screening of 'Farrey' in a blue shirt and blazer. Farrey is directed by Soumendra Padhi who has earlier also directed 'Jamtara'

    article_image10

    Varinder Chawla

    Aftab Srivastav also attended the screening of 'Farrey' in a blue ensemble. The film stars Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht, Saxon Cook, Lavishka Gupta, Zeyn Shaw, Ronit Roy in lead roles

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhur Bhandarkar speaks to Taran Adarsh at IFFI 2023, filmmaker says no doctrine for box office success

    'There is no doctrine for box office success...' Madhur Bhandarkar at IFFI 2023

    Marathi actress Priya Bapat to play lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in upcoming thriller film RKK

    Marathi actress Priya Bapat to play lead alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in upcoming thriller film

    Did Karishma Tanna's spouse and TV presenter Samir Kochhar fall victim to Rs 1.3 Crore fraud? Know details SHG

    Did Karishma Tanna's spouse and TV presenter Samir Kochhar fall victim to Rs 1.3 Crore fraud? Know details

    Kartik Aaryan's ex, Sara Ali Khan extends birthday wishes despite his public remarks about her SHG

    Kartik Aaryan's ex, Sara Ali Khan extends birthday wishes despite his public remarks about her

    Bigg Boss 7 Tamil: Vichitra QUIT film due to sexual harassment, says, "Top hero asked me to come to his room" RBA

    Bigg Boss 7 Tamil: Vichitra QUIT film due to sexual harassment, says, "Top hero asked me to come to his room"

    Recent Stories

    kerala-news-live-23-november-2023-major-highlights-developments-latest-news rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 5 districts

    GQ Men of the Year 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and others grace event ATG

    GQ Men of the Year 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and others grace event

    Thanksgiving 2023: The importance of expressing gratitude in life SHG

    Thanksgiving 2023: The importance of expressing gratitude in life

    Thanksgiving 2023: How different countries celebrate this occasion RKK

    Thanksgiving 2023: How different countries celebrate this occasion

    Happy Thanksgiving 2023 wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status and quotes for your loved ones RBA

    Happy Thanksgiving 2023 wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook & WhatsApp status and quotes for your loved ones

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon