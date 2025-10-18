Farhana Bhatt's Net Worth: Know Bigg Boss 19 Popular Contestant Lifestyle
Farhana Bhatt's net worth is estimated to be between 1.5 crores and 3 crores. Farhana made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the film 'Sunshine Music Tours and Travels.'
Bigg Boss 19: What is Farhana Bhatt's net worth
According to the Leader Biography report, Farhana Bhatt's net worth is between 1.5 and 3 crores. Farhana made her Bollywood debut in the 2016 film 'Sunshine Music Tours & Travels.' However, her breakthrough came with her performance in Laila Majnu.
Farhana portrayed Jasmeet, a minor character. She also appeared on Disney+ Hotstar's program 'The Freelancer.' Farhana's income also comes from music videos.
She has collaborated with major companies such as Zed Music, T-Series, and Speed Records, among others. Farhana's second source of income is brand endorsement (fashion, lifestyle, regional).
Farhana Bhatt isn't married. Her current relationship status is listed as single. She has kept a low profile, thus there is no information about her romantic relationships.
Farhana Bhatt is a promising actress from Kashmir. She is allegedly from a strict household in Srinagar. Despite this, she became a familiar figure in the entertainment industry.